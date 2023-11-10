David Gonzalez found guilty of his wife’s murder

San Pedro resident 32-year-old David Gonzalez was found guilty of the murder of his wife, Marisela Gonzalez, at the High Court in Belize City on Friday, November 10th. The verdict was handed down by Justice Ricardo O’Neil Sandcroft, ending the trial, which began in July 2022. The hearing included dozens of witness statements as evidence presented in the High Court. He will be sentenced on December 14, 2023.

The lifeless body of Marisela, with whom Gonzalez shared a young daughter, was found on October 12, 2020, at the dump site south of San Pedro Town. Police said the body was observed with an apparent headshot wound. Gonzalez was taken into custody and later charged with murdering his wife on October 14, 2020. Gonzalez told police that there was an argument with his wife the night before. He claimed they were in their golf cart when she jumped out of the vehicle. According to him, he never saw her again after that incident. However, investigators found what appeared to be bloodstains in his car and inside certain areas of his residence.

The evidence put forward at the trial indicated that Gonzalez shot his wife once in the head at their residence after coming home from a night out. The evidence suggested that afterward, Gonzalez dragged Marisela’s body to the dump site, disposed of his clothing, and then put their daughter to sleep. He refuted the accusations, but one of the main witnesses shared in the court that on the night of the murder, Gonzalez gave him a phone call. According to the witness, Gonzalez confessed to him that he had just killed his wife.

Gonzalez said in court that there was some argument with Marisela the night of the incident. He said that Marisela was intoxicated, and after the argument, she left the house. Gonzalez did not report her missing or anything like that to the police because he did not think anything was wrong with her absence the following day.

Justice Sandcroft did not buy Gonzalez’s statement and said that the prosecution had proven all the essential elements against him and proceeded to convict him of Murder. Attending the court hearing were members of Marisela’s family, Myra Guzman. She said the family is still getting over the loss of their beloved relative, and they are satisfied with the verdict. Guzman also added that the factor for the deadly incident could have been triggered by domestic violence as Gonzalez was reportedly very jealous, controlling, and abusive to his wife.

