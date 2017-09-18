Belizean Medical Students on successful spiral with Washington University of Health and Sciences!

Caribbean Students from all over the world are mastering the art of healing, and one university producing these students is located right here in our beautiful Belize!! Washington University of Health and Sciences is located on San Pedro, Ambergris Caye and is home to students from all over the world, including our very own Belizeans.

Falen Miles, a born and raised Belizean, is currently preparing for graduation! He is now on the last leg of clinical core clerkship and electives in Hazard, Kentucky (USA). Falen entered entered the medical school to complete his Basic Sciences MD1 – MD4, on the WUHS campus in San Pedro, followed by Introduction to Clinical Medicine and Clinical Sciences in affiliated hospitals within the United States. Falen is currently completing his last semester and is one of the schools top students, ranking high scores in United States Medical Licensing Examinations, Step 1 and Step 2. He has set the standards high for his fellow WUHS medical students and was nice enough to visit the San Pedro Campus a few weeks ago to give an inspirational talk to his fellow medical student colleagues, leaving them nothing short of eager and excited to follow in his footsteps. WUHS is proud to have Falen as one of their successful Belizean Medical Students!

Jesica Flores, born Belizean as well. She enrolled in pre-medical program at Washington University of Health and Science directly upon completing high school in San Pedro. She has recently passed her Basic Sciences program, and is currently completing her Clinical Sciences in a WUHS affiliated hospital in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States! Jesica grew up in San Pedro and is so thankful to have had the opportunity to attend Medical School in her home town. This is a huge step in Jesica’s medical education and WUHS is proud to see her spread her wings and fly.

Melonie Gillett has indicated, “My medical education journey as a WUHS medical student has been beyond words! There’s one semester left for me to finish Basic Sciences, and it’s unbelievable”. Melonie is about to journey into her MD5 semester, completing her KAPLAN USMLE preparation course, followed by clinical rotations! She encourages her fellow medical student colleagues as she garner the phrase, “There are no words for my excitement!” “My experience has been exhilarating and eye opening at the same time. Just being by the sea has been so amazing and I am proud to be a medical student at WUHS! For now I say goodbye to San Pedro as I continue my studies looking forward to beginning my clinical sciences semesters right here in Belize . . . Thanks for welcoming me and for making this experience such a great one!”

If you feel you have what it takes to become a doctor, join Washington University of Health and Science. Students may enter the pre-medical program right out of high school or join the Basic Sciences program with 90 credit hours of specific undergraduate coursework. Visit us online at www.wuhs.org for more details. The next semester begins September 13th 2017. Call our campus today at 226-2682 or Email a.rosalez@wuhs.org to receive additional information on admissions and scholarships available.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS