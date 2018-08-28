9 Belizeans awarded prestigious Chevening Scholarships

Nine young people from Belize have been awarded a prestigious Chevening Scholarship by the British government to study a one-year postgraduate course in the UK. Each scholarship is valued at approximately BZ$100,000.

Funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), the Chevening scholarships enable outstanding emerging leaders and influencers to pursue a one-year Post Graduate degree in their field of expertise at any UK university. The programme provides individuals with a unique opportunity to develop professionally and academically, build networks, and to explore and experience the UK culture through fully-funded scholarships.

This year’s Chevening awardees who will travel to the UK in the next few weeks to begin their studies are: Mr Hero Balani (MSc in International Development (Globalisation, Trade and Industry)), Miss Ashley Jones (MSc in Structural Geology with Geophysics), Ms Kendra Butler (MA in Social Policy), Miss Robin Quilter (MSc in Economics, Accounting and Finance), Ms Yusleidy Chan (MA in Principles of Conservation), Miss Jacinta Gomez (MSc in Environment and Development), Miss Robin Schaffer (MSc in Education (Comparative and International Education)), Miss Sarita Bejerano (MA in Globalisation, Business and Sustainable Development) and Miss Zamira Leiva (MSc in Finance and Investment).

For more information on Chevening scholarships, visit the official website at www.chevening.org

Applications are open for 2019/20 until 6 November 2018.

