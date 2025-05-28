Government Internship Program Targets Belizean Youth

The Government of Belize has officially endorsed the 2025 Summer Internship Program, which provides students with valuable short-term employment and hands-on experience in public service. The initiative is coordinated by the Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, and Disaster Risk Management. It is open to Belizean students aged 16 and older, from third form to junior college, as well as recent graduates within the past year. The program will run for one to three months, part-time or full-time, and includes a stipend for participants who apply before the deadline.

On May 22, 2025, Minister of the Public Service, Hon. Henry Charles Usher, announced the Cabinet’s support for the initiative, stating, “This program is designed to offer young people valuable work experience during the summer break while supporting their continued education and skill development.” The government views the program as an investment in developing future leaders and enhancing the competitiveness of young job seekers entering the public sector.

For students in San Pedro, this internship presents a meaningful opportunity. Many youths on the island face limited access to professional work experience due to geographic and economic challenges. Through this program, San Pedro students can gain exposure to government and administrative roles, develop practical skills, secure professional references, and receive financial support, all of which increase their employability and help offset educational expenses.

One head of department at San Pedro High School praised the initiative. “This internship program is a wonderful opportunity to provide students with the experience they need in the workforce. It can be especially beneficial for students who decide to stay in the sector they’re assigned to.” She added one concern, “I do believe a bit more outreach could have been done to ensure schools received this information in a timely manner.”

The Ministry encourages all eligible students and educational institutions, including those in San Pedro, to submit applications before the May 30th deadline. Applicants must provide proof of student status or recent graduation and personal banking and social security information.

For more information or to apply, contact the Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, and Disaster Risk Management at 501-822-2204 or email [email protected].