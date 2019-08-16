Meet the Miss San Pedro 2019 Pageant Contestants

The Miss San Pedro Pageant Committee is pleased to present the five beautiful young ladies vying for the title of Miss San Pedro 2019-2020. Under the theme “Jewels of the Sea”, the pageant is set to take place on Saturday, September 7th at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Stadium.

Name: Eileen Julissa Reyes, Age: 19

At 19 years old, Eileen is a proud honor graduate from the San Pedro Junior College with an ambition to pursue her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management to allow her to become a successful businesswoman. She dearly enjoys playing volleyball and basketball, admiring the beauty of nature, and enjoys singing that she hopes to also have a singing career in Belize. Eileen hopes to use her platform to able to work along with the youths and inspire and help them by achieving their goals and potentially create an organization that will assist these young adults with the process.

Name: Shaeda Tanisha Rhaburn, Age: 20

Tanisha is currently a student at the San Pedro Junior College pursuing an associates degree in Tourism and is participating for her second time in the pageant to claim the title of Miss San Pedro. She describes herself as spontaneous, creative and outgoing and enjoys sports, drawing, and singing. She aims to use her platform to be able to show young girls the inspiration and confidence within themselves as much as former Miss San Pedro Michelle Nunez has done. She also aims to become an active member in the community and hopes to be a leading example just as former Felix Ayuso was to the community.

Name: Litzy Rachael Castillo Guillen, Age: 18

Having obtained her Associates Degree by the age of 18, Litzy’s life ambition is to to be a successful entrepreneur and hopes to travel to gain knowledge and experience into her endeavors and to also assist the community in its development. She enjoys swimming and dancing and hopes to use her platform to organize projects for children to become more productive. She hopes to follow a similar path as (former Miss San Pedro) Michelle Nuñez for what she does for the young women in the community.

Name: Helen Fabiola Barrera, Age: 18

Helen is currently enrolled as a senior business major at the San Pedro High School in hopes of pursuing her goal of becoming an independent entrepreneur. She has a very keen interest in the field of hospitality and is very thankful for the opportunities she has had to work and experience what this field is about. She strongly aims to use this platform to be a better change in the community as she hopes to embody everything that it means to be a role model and wants to show her inner and outer beauty.

Name: Blanca Yesenia Velasquez, Age: 19

Blanca is an academic graduate of the San Pedro High School with a very active and successful career in sports. In 2015 she was awarded a scholarship to participate as an athlete in the 2015 Laser Radial Youth Worlds Championship in Langkawi, Malaysia and describes it as one of the best experiences in her life to represent her beautiful country. Blanca is very proud of the town’s culture and would love to use her platform to encourage the residents to create a safer and cleaner Town and encourage more programs for everyone to learn to respect and love one another to have a more peaceful and enjoyable town.

All five girls will be sashed on Monday, August 19th during an official ceremony at El Patio Restaurant. Sponsoring the pageant this year are Castillo’s Hardware Limited, Ramon’s Village Resort, Captain Shark’s, Jaguar’s Temple Night Club and Toucan Gift Stores.

Further details will be revealed in the coming weeks leading up to the pageant.

