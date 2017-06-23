Ministry of Foreign Affairs launches Diaspora Website

On Friday, June 16th, the Government Press Office revealed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched its new website, www.diasporaofbelize.org. Not only will this website serve as an information hub for Belizeans living abroad, but it will allow them to get more involved with what’s happening on the mainland.

Established and administered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Belizean Diaspora Program was approved by the Government of Belize in September 2009. As the major focus of this program was for the registration of Belizeans living abroad, a registration drive was also launched in August 2010 to add members to the Belizean Diaspora Medical Brigade, along with the Belizean Diaspora Law Enforcement and Defense Brigade.

According to Hon. Wilfred Elrington, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, Belizeans abroad have a tremendous role to play in the country’s development. “A lot of them send back remittances, and lot of them support their families. They acquire a tremendous amount of knowledge and skill in the new professions and occupations they engage in abroad; and they can use that education and skill to enhance and improve the situation back here at home, especially now with the ease of telecommunication and the ease of travel. We can have the benefit of their expertise and knowledge instantaneously, and that we need desperately if we are to develop our society,” said Elrington.

Consul General, His Excellency Herman Longsworth, stated that he is confident that this new medium will make Belizeans stay more connected and actively aware of current situations occurring throughout the country. In addition to providing updated information, the website also includes special features that will assist in a mapping exercise of the Belizean diaspora.

To find out more information on this program, please visit www.diasporaofbelize.org

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS