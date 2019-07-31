Belize Natural Energy Donates to the Belize Youth Challenge Program

Belmopan. July 30, 2019. Belize Natural Energy (BNE) today, July 30th, donated a Toyota Hilux pickup from its fleet, complete with one-year full servicing to the Belize Youth Challenge Program (BYC).

The handing over of the keys and vehicle certificate was done by CEO of BNE, Mr. Marlow Neal, to CEO of the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Felix Enriquez. On hand to receive the donation was Captain Ivan Locario, Deputy Commandant of the BYC.

CEO Neal commented that they are very impressed with the way the BYC Program is run and as such, they are happy to be able to assist in the efforts to uplift the lives of the young men who have volunteered to take the challenge. CEO Enriquez expressed his gratitude for the donation and appreciation to BNE for taking this proactive initiative as a corporate entity.

The vehicle will be used primarily to provide driving lessons to the cadets as part of their skills training and as an admin vehicle for the cadre of instructors who are responsible for the discipline and daily administration of the course.

The Belize Youth Challenge opened its door in October 2017 as a joint endeavor between the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Human Development, Social Transformation and Poverty Alleviation. The 10-month residential program offers at-risk adolescents an opportunity to change their future using military discipline, academics, and vocational and life skills training. Thus far, 53 youths have successfully graduated from BYC. The Program welcomes its third intake of approximately 40 youths in late August of this year.

