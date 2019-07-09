Belize Develops Cyber Security Strategy

A Cyber Security Workshop organized by the Ministry of National Security in collaboration with the Public Utilities Commission, the United Kingdom-based Global Partners Digital, and the Organization of American States is being held in Belize from July 4 – 5, 2019.

The workshop is designed to further enhance the draft Cyber Security Strategy document and streamline the processes that inform the organizers’ efforts going forward. The workshop is expected to result in:

i. clear roles and responsibilities defined

ii. a concrete action plan

Present at the event are representatives of public and private sector organizations and civil society, including the Central Information Technology Office, Central Bank of Belize, Belize Telemedia Limited, Belize Port Authority, and others.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS