Minister of National Security Hands over New Equipment to BDF

Belmopan. July 18, 2019. The Minister of National Security Hon. John Saldivar, today handed over eight chainsaws to the Belize Defence Force for use at the various observation and conservation posts along the Western Border.

During a recent tour of facilities in the Cayo district, the Minister became aware of the need for these chainsaws, which will be used to cut fallen trees that block trails and pathways in the areas patrolled by the BDF, and as well, to cut firewood for cooking.

The Ministry of National Security remains committed to improving the conditions under which our security forces operate.

