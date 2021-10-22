Home » Government » National Defence Minister Meets with New Mexican Military Attaché to Belize

National Defence Minister Meets with New Mexican Military Attaché to Belize

Friday, October 22nd, 2021


Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., Minister of National Defence and Border Security, received a courtesy visit on October 15, 2021, from Colonel DEM Pedro Mandujano Balbuena, the newly appointed Mexican Military and Air Attaché accredited to the Mexican Embassy in Belize.
Minister Marin and Colonel Mandujano discussed areas that can assist with the continued professional development of the Belize Defence Force, such as training opportunities and the possibility of accessing the Mexican Military Industry for possible future acquisition of military hardware.
Honorable Marin also thanked the colonel for his recent visit to Veracruz at the invitation of the Navy Secretary. Hon. Oscar Mira, Minister of State; and Brigadier General (Ret’d) Dario Tapia, CEO in the ministry, accompanied Minister Marin, while Captain Roberto Bravo Granados, Mexican Naval Attaché, accompanied Colonel Mandujano.

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Click to Donate

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Government
The Ministry of the Blue Economy sets five-year strategic management plan
Minister of Foreign Affairs Heads Delegation to Sixteenth Summit of Tuxtla Mechanism in Costa Rica
Budget for Caye Caulker’s airstrip reconstruction drastically cut

Support Local Journalism

Donate Now