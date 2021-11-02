Ministry of National Defence Hosts 6th Multinational Security and Cooperation Conference

The main objective of the conference was to share Belize’s vision, accomplishments and requirements from a national security perspective with allied and partnered nations including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico. Discussions focused on security cooperation and capacity building requirements for the Belize Coast Guard, Belize Defence Force (BDF) and Joint Intelligence and Operations Centre.

The keynote speaker was Hon. Oscar Mira, Minister of State in the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security, who highlighted the ministry’s vision and strategic direction of Belize’s security forces. The Belize delegation was represented by Brigadier General (Ret) Dario Tapia, CEO in the ministry, and Admiral John Borland, Chief of Defence Staff. Colonel Azriel Loria, Acting Commandant, BDF, and Captain Elton Bennett, Commandant, Belize Coast Guard, also participated in the conference.

