Minister of National Defence and Border Security Meets with Colombian Minister of National Defence

Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., Minister of National Defence and Border Security, was hosted by Hon. Diego Andrés Molano Aponte, Minister of National Defence of Colombia, at the First Artemisa Summit held in Villavicencio, Colombia, from June 9-10, 2022.

A variety of activities were on the agenda at the summit, which was geared towards the defence of the environment as a strategic asset and heritage for future generations and showcased Colombia’s achievements and best practices in protecting their natural resources using military services.

On the second day of the summit, a bilateral meeting was held between the two ministers. They discussed the importance of bilateral cooperation to counter common threats that exist in Belize and Colombia. They also agreed to continue working together and committed to promoting a spirit of goodwill through cooperation and strengthening existing good relations between both countries.

The Colombian Minister of National Defence reiterated his support and offered an opportunity for follow-up meetings and visits to Colombia to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and partnership.

