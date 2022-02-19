Launch of the Joint Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Programme

Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., Minister of National Defence and Border Security, and Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, in conjunction with the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, launched the Joint Sexual Violence Prevention and Response (JSVPR) Programme for the security forces. The launch of the JSVPR was held at the Belize Biltmore Plaza in Belize City on 17 February 2022 and will support the Belize Police Department, the Belize Defence Force, and the Belize Coast Guard.

The JSVPR aims for women and girls to enjoy their right to a life free of violence within an inclusive and gender-equitable Belize. The JSVPR Programme will provide response services when sexual assault occurs within the Belize security forces, focus on prevention strategies, support victim recovery, and assist members of the security forces to be fully mission capable. The launch began with the development of a roadmap of strategies to inform, educated and sensitize the security forces on the ministries zero-tolerance approach to sexual violence within the security sector.

In attendance at the launch were Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Minister of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs; Ms. Alison Parker, UNICEF Belize Country Representative; Ret’d. Brigadier General Dario Tapia, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of National Defence; Rear Admiral Elton Bennett, Commandant of the Belize Coast Guard; Desiree Philips Magdaleno, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Belize Police Department; Col. Anthony Velasquez, Deputy Commander of the Belize Defence Force, and other key senior personnel of the security forces.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.