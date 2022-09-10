Belize and Quintana Roo Sign Memoranda for Business Collaboration

September 8, 2022, marked a historic event and a forging of a business relationship between Belize and the State of Quintana Roo of the United Mexican States.

Two memoranda were signed by Belize and Mexico. The first memorandum was signed between the Corozal Free Zone and the Chetumal Industrial Park to facilitate collaboration between the two investment schemes and to collaborate on attracting investment and markets.

The second memorandum formalized the commitment between the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment of Belize and the Secretary of Economic Development of the State of Quintana Roo to establish a formal framework for inter-organizational technical cooperation and coordination, which will facilitate the implementation of activities to:

a) Generate opportunities for investment and business;

b) Jointly develop regional investment programs and policies;

c) Promote investment opportunities through trade fairs, meetings, and exhibitions,

d) Promote cooperation in training and education for greater capacity building between institutions.

These MOUs will open the door for more meaningful business collaboration between the private sectors of both parties, facilitating easier information-sharing and providing greater business opportunities within a short time. These opportunities will range from tourism and cultural exchange to agro-industry, education, customs services and many more important business-related activities that closely link Belize and Quintana Roo.

Honorary witnesses were the Prime Minister of Belize Hon. John Briceño and Governor Carlos Manuel Joaquín Gonzàlez of the State of Quintana Roo. This historic signing is business-focused and will pave the way for collaboration well into the future.

Prime Minister Briceño was joined by Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise; Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment; Ambassador Stuart Leslie, Cabinet Secretary; Mrs. Narda Garcia, CEO in the Office of the Prime Minister and for Finance and Investment; Mr. Servulo Baeza, CEO for Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise; H.E. Oscar Arnold, Belize’s Ambassador to Mexico; and representatives of the Ministry of Investment, the Economic Development Council and BELTRAIDE.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS