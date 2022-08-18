Mexican Navy rescues stranded water taxi traveling from San Pedro to Mexico

A water taxi passenger boat of the company Water Jets International experienced difficulties on Wednesday, August 17th, while transporting 69 passengers and three crew members from San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, to the city of Chetumal, Mexico. The boat captain explained to the Mexican media that the boat experienced engine failure minutes before arriving at the Mexican town due to the inclement weather. The Mexican Navy assisted them, and none of the passengers and crew were injured in the incident.

The company, the only water taxi connecting Chetumal, Mexico, with Belize at this time, stated that it was the first time they had experienced such a type of incident. According to the captain, they were about three minutes away from docking in the city when apparently, water entered the fuel tanks. “That was the reason the engines stopped working,” the boat captain said. When the engines died, the captain said they anchored and asked the passengers to remain calm. They quickly called the authorities, and the navy responded promptly. The boat with passengers was towed to the municipal port in Chetumal.

Inclement weather continues

A tropical wave is causing showers and thunderstorms as it moves over Central America and southeastern Mexico. The weather disturbance will emerge over the Mexican Bay of Campeche by Friday, August 19th.

The National Meteorological Service of Belize maintains a small craft caution warning due to gusty winds and rough seas caused by the tropical wave. According to the latest reports, the system has a low chance of formation during the next 48 hours, still bringing heavy rainfall to northern Central America, including Belize and southeastern Mexico.

