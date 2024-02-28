San Pedro Belize Express launches upgraded service to Chetumal, Quintana

San Pedro Belize Express launched the maiden voyage of their Three Star Voyager vessel for runs from San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, to Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico, on Saturday, February 24th. The ferry service will include runs between Belize City, Caye Caulker, and San Pedro and will now have extended service to Chetumal. The passenger boat leaves from the Caye Caulker port at 7AM, stops at San Pedro’s International Terminal at 8:30AM for immigration purposes, and then leaves for Chetumal. The vessel returns at 3:30PM Mexican time.

At their special launch, master of ceremony and event organizer Shameka Pennil and Minister of Tourism Hon. Anthony Mahler gave a tour of the new state-of-the-art 58-foot Catamaran they believe will be “a game changer in the local water taxi experience.” The modern Volter 58-foot-long vessel is a very comfortable boat with cushioned seats, providing passengers a safe and smooth ride. The vessel also offers a full-restroom service, a diaper changing station for families traveling with young babies, a freshwater tank serving the bathroom sink, and a septic tank to take care of the waste.

The Three Star Voyager has space for 104 passengers and is equipped with a first-aid kit and radio for communication. They stated that the staff ensures all passengers are always safe from the beginning of the trip until they’re on Mexican shores. “Even in rough tides, you’ll have an overall smooth experience since the boat’s design is built for an overall comfortable experience,” said a representative.

Travelers can expect to be in Chetumal at 10:30AM, an approximate two-hour ride. The round-trip daily run provides ample time to explore new places for a getaway or even carry out errands, then return to the island by 5:30PM. This early run perfectly suits those traveling to Mexico and tourists who may wish to explore Chetumal or any Mexican Destination.

A one-way trip for travelers (adults or children) with a valid Belizean Passport from Caye Caulker costs $102BZ, while those traveling from San Pedro pay $92BZ one way. Adults without a valid Belizean passport price pay $140BZ from Caye Caulker or $130BZ from San Pedro. Children under age eight without a valid Belizean passport pay $119BZ from Caye Caulker or $111BZ from San Pedro.

This new water taxi run will allow islanders and tourists to travel safely and faster from the island to Chetumal. Instead of traveling to Corozal Town first, this new option will offer visitors and island residents a direct alternative to access the Mexican region.

Customers can purchase tickets at any Belize Express Water Taxi location and on their San Pedro Belize Express website. For additional information on scheduling or bookings, visit their Facebook Page, call 226-0225, or contact them via WhatsApp at 662-7723 (SPBE).

