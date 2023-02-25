Ministry of Agriculture Hosts World Bank Executive Directors

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise hosted a high-level delegation from the World Bank on February 20, 2023.

The delegation, which included executive directors representing various countries on the board of directors, visited 7 Miles El Progresso and San Antonio villages in the Cayo District to observe first-hand how farmers have benefited from World Bank-funded projects implemented in Belize over the last five years.

Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise; Hon. Alex Balona, area representative for Cayo Central; Sevulo Baeza, CEO in the ministry; and representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and several other organizations, joined the delegation at a brief ceremony in 7 Miles El Progresso before touring the production facilities and engaging in discussions with the farming group in that village.

The next visit was to San Antonio Village to tour the Sayab Cooperative’s greenhouses and crops and discuss experiences, challenges and benefits derived from the projects.

The tour was a part of the World Bank’s fact-finding mission to Belize, which included visits to other areas of the country where projects were implemented.

