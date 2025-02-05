E-Governance participates in the ‘In-Person Workshop on Political Leadership and Advocacy in Public Policies for Women-Led SMEs’ in Costa Rica

Press Release, Belmopan, February 5th, 2025 – On January 22 & 23rd, The E-Governance & Digitalization Department (EGDD) proudly participated in a significant workshop focused on enhancing women’s leadership in the region, represented by Dr. Adriani Coleman, Director of the EGDD. This workshop was organized by El Centro Regional de Promoción de la Micro, Pequeña y Mediana Empresa (CENPROMYPE) in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy and the Central American Integration System (SICA).

In a show of solidarity for this initiative, the Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance, Hon. Michel Chebat, expressed his endorsement through a letter, highlighting the importance of empowering women leaders in Belize. The Minister’s letter was presented to the Executive Director of CENPROMYPE, David Cabrera. This interaction provides a space for dialogue and reinforces the commitment from MPUELE and EGDD. Furthermore, the E-Governance Department, under Hon. Michel Chebat’s guidance, continues to empower women leaders and enhance their contributions to public policies and business initiatives in the region, as mandated in our National Digital Agenda under Pillars 1: ICT & Technology Enablers and 3: Digitalization for Recovery.

Alongside Dr. Coleman, other distinguished representatives from Belize included Katia Montenegro-Hoare, President of the International Network of Women in Business (NIME) Belize, and Jessica Reyes, Owner of Reyes Organic Beauty. These accomplished women joined an inspiring group of female leaders from across the SICA region, all dedicated to strengthening their leadership capabilities and advocating for women’s roles in business and governance.

The workshop successfully identified and fostered essential competencies among participants, including structured learning, logical content delivery, and progress measurement based on established criteria. Participants also benefited from knowledge and skills aligned with the political and social needs of the region, promoting holistic development that emphasized both technical knowledge and soft skills necessary for transformational leadership.

MPUELE and EGDD extend their heartfelt thanks to the Executive Director of CENPROMYPE, David Cabrera, and to CENPROMYPE as a whole for their commitment to fostering women’s empowerment and leadership in Belize and the region.