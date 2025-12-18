New Online System Streamlines Access to Vital Records in Belize

The Vital Statistics Unit officially launched Belize’s new online Civil Registry and Vital Statistics system on December 10, 2025, enabling citizens to apply for birth, marriage, and death certificates, as well as other vital records, through a digital platform. The system, accessible at www.crvs.gov.bz, was launched during a ceremony in Belize City by the Ministry of E-Government, the Attorney General’s Ministry, and the Inter-American Development Bank. The service is expected to benefit the country’s nearly 400,000 residents by replacing in-person visits with secure online access.

The new system was developed to address long-standing challenges at the paper-based Vital Statistics Unit, including frequent system failures, extended processing times, and limited coordination between government agencies. Users are now required to register with a username, password, and two-factor authentication, in accordance with the Data Protection Act and the Public Sector Data Sharing Act, to safeguard personal information. Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of E-Governance, José Urbina, explained the scope of the upgrade during the launch on December 10. “We’re looking at all the services that this vital statistics unit offers. The CRVS has been fully updated with all life events. So you can do birth registrations and death registrations. You can also do marriage registrations and also depoll, which is the changing of names,” Urbina said.

Before the rollout of the digital platform, residents, particularly those from southern districts such as Toledo, often had to travel long distances to the Queen Street office in Belize City. Many reported arriving as early as 5 a.m., paying various fees, and still encountering errors that required repeat visits. Government officials said the reform process included organizational reviews, additional staffing, streamlined procedures, and the development of a digital transformation roadmap. Earlier this year, the government also launched the Online Criminal Records Registry as part of a broader effort to modernize public services.

Prime Minister John Briceño, speaking at the ceremony, emphasized the importance of prioritizing citizen access. “For too long, you hear these stories that people have to come all the way to Belize… And so this back and forth just made it impossible for our citizens, and we felt that the first step towards digitization and providing services for a citizen has to be the Vital Statistical Unit,” he said. Attorney General Anthony Sylvestre echoed those sentiments, noting, “For decades, obtaining a birth certificate, a marriage certificate, or other vital documents operated in almost an outdated way… This launch demonstrates what can be achieved through shared effort.”

Officials said the online platform is expected to significantly reduce processing delays, enable secure storage of digital certificates on mobile devices or in the cloud, and improve data accuracy through integration with the Ministry of Health. Additional services may be introduced as the system expands, further strengthening efficiency and public confidence in government services across Belize.