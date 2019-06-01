Ramon’s Village and SP BTIA donate medical supplies to Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II

Ramon’s Village Resort, along with the facilitation of the San Pedro Chapter of Belize Tourism Industry Association (SP BTIA), donated many medical supplies to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II on Thursday, May 30th. Ramon’s Village Resort manager, Einer Gomez, SP BTIA Vice-chair Karen Brodie and members Diane Tabony and Pete Davis met with the medical staff of the polyclinic to present the items, which are expected to better prepare the clinic.

Gomez had previously met Polyclinic Administrator Eric Najarro asking how they (Ramon’s) could assist the clinic. Najarro recommended him to speak to Pete Davis and Diane Tabony to discuss the polyclinics latest supplies, equipment and infrastructure repairs and how best to help. Davis and Tabony, having managed several shipments to the polyclinic in the last two years, have now joined forces with SP BTIA, heading up their new Polyclinic Assistance Program.

With assurances from SP BTIA, Ramon’s Village Resort made their first generous donation to the new Polyclinic Assistance Program. For this donation, Tabony once again reached out to SOS International along with TriMedX and Rob Cadick, of Bio-Medical Engineers, who donated all the available supplies and equipment free of all charges. These are the same organizations who helped Tabony and Davis bring in three pallets of supplies just one year ago. Also compelled to help their community, broker Ramon Turcios and Tropic Air provided their services free of charge.

Medical equipment donated included wall-mount blood pressure gauges, stethoscopes, otoscope tips, ECG electrodes, tourniquets, scissors, band-aids, alcohol prep pads, and much more. These essential supplies are used daily at the polyclinic.

While presenting the donations, Gomez stated, “It is a pleasure to assist the polyclinic, which does a great job in the safety of our island residents and visitors.” Brodie from SP BTIA also thanked Gomez for stepping up and donating supplies to the polyclinic, which is greatly appreciated.

Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II has a great need for more supplies, equipment, and infrastructure repair. Any individual or company that is interested in donating towards the polyclinic through the SP BTIA Polyclinic Assistance Program can contact Tabony at 635-0872.

Related Articles Rotary Club of Ambergris donates suction pump to Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS