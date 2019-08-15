Projects Abroad host a successful 2019 Health Fair

Projects Abroad, along with other island organizations, held their annual health fair at Central Park in San Pedro Town on Friday, August 9th. Held under the theme: “Not All Wounds are Visible”, the fair was aimed at providing essential health services and information to the community that may not typically be readily available.

Services offered included rapid HIV testing, blood pressure, kidney urinalysis tests, blood type, breast cancer checkups, among many other options. There were also booths from various organizations educating attendees on various health practices and providing countrywide statistics about mental health and relevant topics. Members of Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II were also present, including the dental unit, two Maternal and Child Health nurses, two Outpatient Nurses, and Florencio Tun and Health Inspector Christina Sanchez from Public Health and Vector Control.

Projects Abroad Project and Volunteer Coordinator Dionme Habet told The San Pedro Sun that via the health fair, their partner organizations from the mainland come to the island to provide free services and information to island residents. “This allows community members to access several free services and information at one central location in one day. This year we chose a theme that focused on mental health. The focus of health fairs is to create awareness around and provide information about diseases and illnesses prevalent in the island’s communities as well as to generally share how to live healthier lifestyles. We saw up to 100 community members attending our health fair,” she said.

The health fair would not have been a success without the participation of the following organizations: Belize City Voluntary Council and Testing, He Intends Victory, The Women's Department, Belize Family Life Association, The Kidney Association of Belize, Belize Red Cross, Ministry of Health's Epidemiology Unit, Cleopatra White Clinic, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II and Projects Abroad. Special thanks go out to the businesses that sponsored meals for the participants of the health fair, which include: Juice Dive, Caliente's, Elvis Kitchen, Blue Water Grill, Brianna's Food Place, Gill E’s Pour House, Melt Café, Lily's Treasure Chest, and Martha's Ice.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS