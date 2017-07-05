Projects Abroad and Ministry of Health host Health Fair

Non-governmental organization Projects Abroad, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH), hosted a health fair in San Pedro Town on Saturday, July 1st at the Lions Den. The general public was invited to take advantage of an array of free health services, such as blood pressure testing, HIV/AIDS testing, eye exams, brushing and flossing demonstrations, environmental demonstration, pharmacy services, information on Saga Humane Society, drug information and information on how to avoid vector borne diseases.

Several island residents came out to the Lions Den, and from 9AM onwards, vital information on health-related topics was shared with them. Personnel from the dental clinic department of the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II provided information on teeth cleaning and proper vocal hygiene in order to prevent tooth decay. There were also booths providing information on eye disease, diabetes, and rapid HIV/AIDS tests courtesy of Voluntary Counseling and Testing.

Meanwhile, the Health Education and Community Participating Bureau, presented general health educational material to the attendees, and an environmental booth known as DFC Eco Rangers featured examples of their gardening projects using recycled trash, like empty bottles. The Saga Humane Society also provided visitors with information on veterinary services and promoting kindness to animals. Other organizations present included the Diabetes and Kidney Associations from Belize City.

In addition, Projects Abroad’s care and teaching volunteers manned a children’s table, where they kept children busy colouring and playing as their parents were tended to. According Cynthia Hoxie from Projects Abroad, the event was well attended. “It’s all about bringing awareness and promoting health in the community. Thanks to the partnership of all the different organizations here today, the fair has been very successful,” she said.

Representatives from MOH indicated that in the coming weeks, they are planning to host a health campaign on the island focusing on vector borne diseases. As the rainy season has already started, they mentioned that there have been recent cases in the Cayo district of Dengue and in order to avoid any outbreak, they will be engaged in an awareness campaign to educate the general public how to prevent this deadly disease, among others.

Projects Abroad along with the MOH would like to thank the San Pedro Lions Club, the community for their participation, The San Pedro Town Council and all of the volunteers for their assistance.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS