Island resident Anthony Coleman accepted to Shriners Hospital; Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge fundraises for his assistance

Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA has accepted islander Anthony Coleman, and he is set to travel on November 4, 2019 for evaluation and surgery for a pair of prosthetic arms. All his medical expenses will be covered by the Shriners Hospital. However, Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge (ACML) is seeking to raise $20,000 for his travel and expenses during his initial two-month stay for him and his mother.

Coleman was accepted to the Shriners Hospital for Children thanks to the fraternal relations between the Masonic Lodge organization and the hospital. “Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge strives to be a good fraternal neighbor in our efforts to give back in our community. We were looking for a worthy cause, and the worshipful master and brothers, after considering several worthy causes, decided that Anthony’s was a life-changing opportunity that we agreed to pursue. Masons and Shriners are well known for helping children and families in need, and we were happy to sponsor Anthony. We contacted a Mason brother and Shriner at The Aleppo shrine in Massachusetts, USA, who agreed to act as the shrine sponsor for him. They made the right calls, and we completed the application with all medical documentation and x-rays needed. Anthony was then put on their list for approval, which took a couple of months, but finally he was accepted for full prosthetic treatments at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport starting on the 4th of November,” said member of ACML Peter Nolan.

Coleman is a 15-year-old student at San Pedro High School who lost both arms in a terrible construction site accident back in 2017. Despite his disabilities, he is an excellent student and is a high school athlete. He has further taught himself to write and achieve many functions able-bodied people do. ACML believes that prosthetic arms will make a positive impact on Coleman and that he is excited about this opportunity.

Coleman, along with his mother and brother, will be staying in the USA for a minimum of two months for his treatment and prosthetic arms surgery. Because of this, ACML will spearhead several fundraisers including but not limited to a dollar drive and telethon to make his travels possible. The community of San Pedro is known for always rallying behind noble causes and ensures that each meets its intended mark. ACML humbly asks that the island community once more unite to ensure Coleman receives this life-changing treatment. This will be one of many necessary visits to and from the United States. Their goal is to secure at least $20,000BZ. If you are interested in assisting Coleman’s cause, you can make a deposit or wire transfers via ACML’s Atlantic Bank Account #100288010. You are recommended to send a picture of the deposit slip to their email address at [email protected]

