Islander Anthony Coleman heads to Mexico to compete in kickboxing match













To show that nothing is impossible, Anthony Coleman headed to Mexico on Thursday, September 9th, to compete at the Guerrero Siscomada Tournament, a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event happening in the city of Chimalhualcan. Coleman is set to fight/compete on Sunday, September 12th, and the event will be live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glexz01 beginning at noon.

Coleman is certified in Limalama, which is a self-defense type of martial arts combined with attack techniques. Coleman has been training with Dawson’s Pit Fighters, an MMA school headed by islander Martin Dawson. Coleman said that Dawson is his Sensei (primary trainer), and through him, he was invited to participate in this kickboxing match in Mexico. He has trained for this important event under the watch of his Sensei. Dawson and team member Cesar Cerpa are accompanying Coleman to the international competition.

Coleman wants to show that despite his impairment, nothing is impossible, and anyone living with a disability should not give up their dreams. Dawson and the team behind Coleman are confident that he will do well in the match and represent the island and country well.

Coleman lost both arms in an electrical accident at a construction site in 2017. Two years later, he underwent treatment at Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA. There he was successfully evaluated and equipped with prosthetic arms.

The young man has found a purpose in MMA and hopes to inspire others to fight for their dreams. Coleman advises the youth to follow their vision and to be tough with failures. Failing is important to know how to improve and continue climbing the ladder of success. Coleman is determined to represent his country well and win his very first international match.































Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS