Dawson’s Pit Fighters host a self-defense seminar for children

Dawson’s Pit Fighters held a self-defense seminar for children on Thursday, December 7th, at the Central Park in San Pedro Town. The self-defense seminar focused on Limalama and Brazilian Jujitsu and was facilitated by Dawson’s Pit Fighters founder Martin Dawson and Limalama instructor, Marian Navarro along with the assistance of Gerardo Chable from Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

The seminar began at 5:30Pm, with some warm-ups and stretching’s such as jumping, sit-ups, and crunches. Thereafter, the instructors went on to show the participants how to defend themselves in various ways if they are caught in any one of the situations. The seminar continued with the children trying out the different techniques with the assistance of the instructors. The self-defense seminar concluded with Dawson awarding some of his students with certificates on passing an examination of Limalama, Brazilian Jujitsu, and Boxing that was held at his school on Wednesday, December 6th. “It’s something good for the children as it teaches them how to defend themselves when someone attacks them,” said Dawson, “It also serves as a way of boosting up their confidence and discipline in all aspects.”

Dawson’s Pit Fighters is an academy for children and adults that teaches mix martial arts. The school opens three days a week, on Mondays, Wednesday, and Friday; from 4PM to 7PM for children and 7:3OPM for adults.

Dawson thanks the San Pedro Town Council for sponsoring the self-defense seminar and also the participants that attended. For more information on Dawson’s Pit fighter’s academy, you contact them on Facebook at Dawson’s Pit Fighters or call 605-2110.

