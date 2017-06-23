Costa Maya Festival Presents: Miss Mexico Ximena Cardoso Gutiérrez

The International Costa Maya Festival® committee has announced another yet contestant vying for the title of Reina de La Costa Maya 2017-2018: Miss Mexico Ximena Cardoso Gutiérrez.

24 year-old Gutiérrez stands tall at 5’9”, with green eyes and blonde hair. She has a degree in International Affairs, and enjoys reading, traveling, biking, exercising, modeling, yoga, family time, and shopping.

Gutiérrez now joins Miss Panama Maria Fernanda Jaspe, Miss Guatemala Lesly Fernanda Flores Sagastume, and Miss Costa Rica Glennys Medina Segura, as they await the announcement of the remaining 2017 Reina de La Costa Maya® pageant contestants. The Pageant will take place on Thursday, August 3rd at the Honorable Louis Sylvester Sporting Area at 7PM. They will be joined onstage by Miss Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua in the pursuit to take the coveted crown currently held by Miss Costa Maya 2015 Gabriela Vanessa Salazar Valle.

Director of the International Costa Maya Festival, Gach Guerrero invites everyone to enjoy Costa Maya’s 25th Anniversary, as it is guaranteed to be bigger and better than previous years. If you wish to become a sponsor, please feel free to contact the committee via email at info@internationalcostamayafestival.com.

