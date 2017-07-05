Costa Maya Festival Presents: Miss Nicaragua Danielle Nicole Hodgson Joseph

The International Costa Maya Festival® Committee proudly announces the seventh contestant vying for the title of Reina de La Costa Maya 2017-2018: Miss Nicaragua Danielle Nicole Hodgson Joseph.

19-year-old Joseph stands 5’, 7’’ tall, and has honey brown eyes and dark brown hair. She is currently pursuing a degree in marketing and advertising. She is very athletic, and enjoys volleyball, soccer, swimming, and racing. She also loves dancing, singing, literature, poetry and going to the beach. However, Joseph’s weakness is cooking then eating, especially Caribbean dishes. “Healthy versions of course!” she says with a laugh.

Miss Nicaragua enjoys being sociable, as it is a great way to make new friends. She also believes that caring for our environment is paramount to protecting, appreciating, conserving, and valuing all that God has put within reach.

Joseph now joins Miss Belize Michelle Estrella Nuñez, Miss Costa Rica Glennys Medina Segura, Miss Guatemala Lesly Fernanda Flores Sagastume, Miss Honduras Kerelyne Isell Campigoti Webster, Miss Mexico Ximena Cardoso Gutiérrez, and Miss Panama Maria Fernanda Jaspe, as they await the announcement of the final delegate, Miss El Salvador.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS