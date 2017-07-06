Panama’s Felix LT to perform at Costa Maya

The International Costa Maya Festival is a celebration of art, music, culture and entertainment. With an international pageant and fun line-up of performances, the committee is tasked with discovering performers for everyone to enjoy. One such artist gracing this year’s festival stage is Panamanian Reggaeton singer Félix LT. He will make his Belize debut on Friday, August 4th, priming festival-goers before the Undisputed Queen of Soca, Alison Hinds, takes the stage.

A versatile performer, Felix’s “Romantic Style” lyrics and harmonies are based on daily life. Under the production of renowned music producer Carlos Ariza, better known as Caito, he is currently promoting his latest song entitled “No Quiero”. He has also recorded several remixes with international artists from Honduras and Belize, including a remix of the song “Húndele el Clutch” with Renato, Supa G, MC Loco, Glen King and Yoel el flow del movimiento. Be sure to swing by the festival to check out this rising star, and of course, enjoy some reggaeton fun!

