Costa Maya Festival presents: Miss El Salvador, Iris Yazmin Guerra

With the announcement of Miss El Salvador Iris Yazmin Guerra, the International Costa Maya Festival® Committee has a full line-up of beauties to vie for the title of Reina de La Costa Maya 2017-2018.

22-year-old Guerra is currently a student at the La Univesidad Catolica de Occidente, pursuing a degree in Business Administration. Guerra now joins Miss Belize Michelle Estrella Nuñez, Miss Costa Rica Glennys Medina Segura, Miss Guatemala Lesly Fernanda Flores Sagastume, Miss Honduras Kerelyne Isell Campigoti Webster, Miss Mexico Ximena Cardoso Gutiérrez, Miss Nicaragua Danielle Nicole Hodgson Joseph and Miss Panama Maria Fernanda Jaspe.

The Pageant will take place on Thursday, August 3rd at the Honorable Louis Sylvester Sporting Area at 7PM. The winner stays up for the official opening ceremonies and presentations on Friday, August 4th. This year line-up is incredible, featuring Félix LT, Yerbaklan, and Belize’s Punta King –Supa G. They will be priming festival-goers for the undisputed Queen of Soca, Alison Hinds, when she takes her place onstage.

International Night is on Saturday, August 5th, will feature Grupo Crash, Stig da Artist, World Culture Band, and the highly-anticipated popular Colombian cumbia band, La Sonora Dinamita.

To close off the festival on Sunday, August 6th, all festival attendees are encouraged to soak in the beach, and enjoy Costa Maya’s 25th Anniversary Fete. From 6PM to 10PM, Corozal’s upbeat Gilharry 7 Band will be on stage performing their greatest hits. There will also be carnival rides, children shows, a food court, and bar.

Official Costa Maya Festival ticket prices are page 13. The International Costa Maya Festival Committee invites everyone to attend the 25th Costa Maya Festival, and they thank their sponsors for their support.

