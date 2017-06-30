Costa Maya Presents: Miss Honduras, Kerelyne Isell Campigoti Webster

Only two Central American beauties remain unnamed, as the International Costa Maya Festival® committee has announced the sixth contestant vying for the title of Reina de La Costa Maya 2017-2018: Miss Honduras Kerelyne Isell Campigoti Webster.

19-year-old Webster stands six feet tall, and has brown eyes and light brown hair. She is currently pursuing a degree in Tourism and enjoys playing volleyball and collecting post cards.

Webster now joins Miss Belize Michelle Estrella Nuñez, Miss Costa Rica Glennys Medina Segura, Miss Guatemala Lesly Fernanda Flores Sagastume, Miss Mexico Ximena Cardoso Gutiérrez, Miss Panama Maria Fernanda Jaspe as they await the announcement of Miss El Salvador and Miss Nicaragua.

The Pageant will take place on Thursday, August 3rd at the Honorable Louis Sylvester Sporting Area at 7PM. Who will win the coveted crown currently held by Miss Costa Maya 2015 Gabriela Vanessa Salazar Valle? See you at the festival grounds to find out!

