American National detained for immigration offenses

A 56-year-old American National, Robert Brent Haynes was detained and brought to the San Pedro Police Station on Friday, March 8th for having violated his immigration permit in Belize. Haynes, who is a ‘Registered Sex Offender’ in the United States of America (USA), was taken to the San Pedro Magistrate Court the same day, and later released from police custody after meeting bail. It is unknown if he is still in the country and the Immigration Department on the island has refrained from commenting on Haynes’ situation.

According to San Pedro Police, Haynes was not a police prisoner and was under the watch of the Immigration Department. Police declined to comment on Haynes’ status in the USA, but according to reports, he is a sex offender in Texas USA. His criminal record shows two charges for indecent sexual contact with a young child in 2006.

After he was processed for overstaying in the country, he was offered bail at the Magistrate Court and then police released him. Whether or not he should leave the country for the violation is allegedly up to Immigration Department.

The San Pedro Sun reached out to the Immigration Department on the island for comments, but they declined, stating that the Officer in Charge is on the mainland.

