UDP outlines reform agenda at first press conference under new leader

On December 9th, the United Democratic Party (UDP) held its first press conference in Belize City under the leadership of its newly elected and first female party leader, Honourable Tracy Taegar-Panton. Panton described the gathering as the start of a new chapter for the UDP, outlining a renewed direction and reaffirming the party’s commitment to unity and accountability as the country’s official Opposition. She emphasized that the party plans to take a more active role in scrutinizing the current administration led by the People’s United Party and addressing the urgent issues affecting Belizeans.

Panton explained that the UDP’s reform agenda is based on several key pillars aimed at modernizing and strengthening the organization. “The first pillar is restoring our democratic integrity,” she said. “Some believe integrity has no currency or value, but the future of the UDP will be built on the currency and value of our collective integrity.” She highlighted the importance of standardized procedures to ensure fair decision-making and accurate record-keeping. “This will be a modern party, not one operating on improvisation, but on systems.”

The second pillar concentrates on strengthening the party’s internal organs. Panton said that under the new reform plan, each committee will have clear mandates, defined responsibilities, reporting obligations, and access to training and support. She added that the party is reappointing its Central Executive Committee, with the first order of business in the new year being the convening of a meeting of the National Party Council—the UDP’s highest decision-making body outside of the National Convention. “We will also be convening the Constitutional Reform Committee,” she said, noting that Senator Patrick Faber will lead the initiative with legal and technical experts and representation from the UDP’s four regional caucuses.

A third pillar will incorporate digital and hybrid governance. “We will develop clear protocols for virtual meetings, a secure online voting mechanism, digital archiving, and technological support for all 31 constituencies,” Panton explained.

During the press conference, Queen Square Area Representative Honourable Godwin Haylock addressed concerns surrounding the Deep-Water Port project in southern Belize. He cited the alleged involvement of Mexican businessman Raul Rocha Cantu, who faces criminal charges in Mexico, and questioned whether the government conducted adequate background checks. “Why would a government, being aware of the investigation, allegations, and arrest warrant, still proceed to welcome this man into our ecosystem?” he said. “The answer is simple: the government is so hungry for new foreign investment that no due diligence is being done,” Haylock argued. The administration is prioritizing investment over proper vetting by entities such as the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Special Branch.

Senator Faber, meanwhile, expressed optimism that although the party is going through one of its most difficult times in history, it will rebuild stronger and more united. He criticized the current administration’s loan proposals and spending under Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño.

Deputy Leader Honorable Hugo Patt focused on issues within the sugar industry. He noted that while the 2024–2025 sugarcane crop was projected to exceed one million tons, the final tally was around 870,000 tons due to the spread of Fusarium disease. “The government needs to take a comprehensive approach to this situation that the farmers are facing,” he said. Patt warned that the next crop season could be worse, potentially driving up living costs nationwide.

At the end of the press conference, UDP representatives stated that the event signaled the beginning of a more active and coordinated phase of public engagement. The party committed to moving forward in a more organized way while continuing to address national issues affecting Belizeans.