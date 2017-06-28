SPTC 5-a-side Football Tournament heads into playoffs

After seven weeks of action, the San Pedro Town Council’s 5-a-side Football Tournament is nearing its playoffs. The seventh set of games took place on Wednesday, June 21st to Saturday, June 24th, and as usual, large crowds came out to the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex to support their favorite players and teams.

On Wednesday, June 21st, two U-15 and three male division games took place. In the Under-15 category, San Pedrito Strikers triumphed over Los Catrachitos, 2-1, while Caribeña Strikers won 1-0 over San Pedro Pirates. The male results were: Jokers FC 3 vs Terror Squad 1, Rookies 5 vs Peacemaker 3, and Tropic FC 6 vs Boca Bombers 3.

On Friday, June 23rd, three matches were played in the male division. In the first match, Sea Star Strikers emerged victorious over Goliath, 3-0. The second game saw an intense match between Los Catrachos FC and Rough and Tough with Los Catrachos, winning 4-3. The last match of the evening was a blowout win for Costa Boys against Tuff Strikers, ending 10-1.

Saturday June 24th saw four more male division games. All games were sweeps, with Jokers FC defeating Los Catrachos 3-0, Boca Bombers winning 5-0 over Tuff Strikers, Rough and Tough earned three automatic points, and Terror Squad slamming 3-0 against Goliath.

The top three teams in their respective categories have separated from the pack:

Male

Jokers FC – 27 points

Rough & Tough- 25 points

Los Catrachos FC – 22 points

U-15

San Pedro Strikers –10 points

Caribeña Strikers –10 points

New Raven’s – 7 points

U-13

FC Larubeya – 13 points

San Pedro Pirates- 10 points

Pirates Jr. – 4 points

U-10

Pirates Manchester – 18 points

Belize Pro Dive – 8 points

San Pedro Pirates FC – 6 points

Female

Island Strikers – 12 points

Island Invaders – 8 points

SPHS Girls #2- 4 points

Due to Dia de San Pedro festivities, games have been postponed to Wednesday, July 5th at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex, starting at 7PM.

