5-a-side Football Tournament heads into finals

After eight weeks of football action, the San Pedro Town Council’s 5-a-side Football Tournament regular season has ended. The last set of games took place from Wednesday, July 7th to Sunday, July 9th, and as usual, large crowds came out to the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex to support their favorite players and teams.

On Wednesday, June 21st, females and two Under-15 games took place. In the U-15 category, San Pedro Pirates suffered a loss against New Ravens, 2-5, while Caribeña Strikers triumphed over Los Catrachitos, 3-0. Afterwards the teams in the female division took to the pitch, where SPHS Girls #1 scored 3-0 over SPHS Girls #3 and the Island Strikers got 5 goals past Island Invader’s 2 goals.

On Friday, July 7th, U-15 division games continued. San Pedrito Strikers won over San Pedro Pirates, 2-1, while Caribeña Strikers and New Ravens played an intense match that ended in a 1-1 tie. The last match saw male division teams Terror Squad and Los Catrachos facing off. Emerging victorius was Terror Squad with a 4-3 score.

Two Under-13 and two female games took place on Sunday, July 9th. FC Larubeya scored 3 against San Pedro Pirates Jr’s 1, and San Pedro Pirates scored 10 goals against PSG Pirates’ 2. SPHS Girls #3 tied 3-3 against SPHS Girls #1 3, and Island Strikers 5 won 5-1 over Island Invaders.

The SPTC 5-a-side Football Tournament Finals will begin on Thursday, July 13th. The schedules game are below:

U-10 Pirates Manchester vs Belize Pro Dive @7PM

U-13 FC Larubeya vs San Pedro Pirates @ 7:50PM

U-15 Caribena Strikers vs San Pedrito Strikers @ 8:40PM

Friday, July 14th:

Females Island Strikers vs Island Invaders @7PM

Male Semifinals:

Jokers FC vs Terror Squad @7:50PM

Rough and Tough vs Los Catrachos @8:40PM

Saturday, July 15th: (Male Semifinals)

Rough and Tough vs Los Catrachos FC @4PM

Jokers FC vs Terror Squad @5PM

