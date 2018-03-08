Islander players to represent Belize in the UNCAF Beach Soccer Cup

On, Thursday, March 1st the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) issued a press release stating the names of the players selected to represent the country of Belize in the upcoming Central American Football Union (UNCAF) Beach Soccer Cup. Among the selected players are San Pedro athletes Rugerri Trejo, Sean Mas and Highking Roberts. The players who are taking part in the training will be representing Belize in El Salvador from Thursday, March 29th through Saturday, March 31st.

The FFB selected the players from the various teams that are a part of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) and also through local tournaments. “Most of the players that were selected are presently playing in the PLB, which means that they are all professional players. So we look forward to a great outcome at the beach soccer cup,” said Assistant Coach, Josue Rivera. The other players on the team include Frank Lopez, Jermaine Jones, Byron Usher, Jones Brandon, Keiton Dyer, Eugene Martinez, Jose Galdamez, Raymond Rivas, Marlon Meza, Evan Mariano, Jeromy James, Byron Ferrel, Jonard Castillo, Richard Omoruyi and Edwani Munoz.

The team has been practicing since Monday, March 5th under the administration of Dennis Serano and Rivera. The San Pedro Sun congratulates all the players that were selected and wish them the best at the UNCAF Beach Soccer Cup.

