San Pedro Pirates Football Club decides to remain in the PLB

The San Pedro Pirates Football Club (FC) have confirmed that they are back in the game and will be participating in the Premier League of Belize’s Closing Season set to begin on Sunday, January 13th. The club had initially taken to social media on December 13, 2018, to inform their fans that due to the lack of sponsorship and support in San Pedro Town they would no longer participate in the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) Football Tournament. That no longer seems to be an issue, as the club has confirmed its participation for 2019.

Founder and owner of the San Pedro Pirates F.C, Emeliano Rivero told The San Pedro Sun that despite the controversy, he plans for the football club to continue in the PLB for many more years. “The football club will continue in the PLB as well as to promote professional football on the island among residents and young players,” he said. “This season, most of our players and coaches are locals. We want to showcase that the island is full of talented players. We will constantly be accepting young players into the team to develop their technical abilities.” Rivero further stated that the teams have been practicing and they look forward to a successful season.

The PLB Closing Season 2018-2019 will see eight teams competing for the championship. Teams include San Pedro Pirates F.C, Police United F.C, Belmopan Bandits, Verdes F.C, Assassins Altitude F.C, Belize Defense Force, Wagiya Sporting Club, and Punta Gorda Freedom Fighters F.C.

The following is the schedule of the San Pedro Pirates for this season (first round):

Sunday, January 13th San Pedro Pirates versus Verdes F.C at 4PM at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, Cayo District.

Saturday, January 19th, San Pedro Pirates will face Freedom Fighters at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town.

Saturday, January 26th, San Pedro Pirates will go against Police United F.C at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

Saturday, February 2nd, San Pedro Pirates will face Assassins Altitude F.C at 7:30PM at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence Village, Stann-Creek District.

Saturday, February 9th, San Pedro Pirates versus Wagiya Sporting Club at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

Sunday, February 17th, San Pedro Pirates against Belize Defense Force F.C at 4PM at the MCC Grounds in Belize City.

Saturday, February 23rd, San Pedro Pirates versus Belmopan Bandits at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

Second round:

Sunday, March 3rd, San Pedro Pirates will face Verdes F.C at 3PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

Sunday, March 10th, San Pedro Pirates against Freedom Fighters at 4PM at the Victor Sanchez Union Filed in Punta Gorda Town, Toledo District.

Sunday, March 17th, San Pedro Pirates versus Police United F.C at 4PM at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan City.

Saturday, March 30th, San Pedro Pirates will go against Assassins Altitude F.C at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

Sunday, April 7th, San Pedro Pirates versus Wagiya Sporting Club at 4PM at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga Town, Stann-Creek District.

Saturday, April 13th, San Pedro Pirates will face Belize Defense Force F.C at 4PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

Saturday, April 20th, San Pedro Pirates face Belmopan Bandits at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium.

After all these matches are played, only the top four teams with the highest scores will advance to the semifinals round, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 27th. After that, the top two teams will advance to the championship round. For more information on the game schedule of all teams, chart standings and much more, you can follow the PLB on Facebook or call 676-2446.

For the first match of the season, the San Pedro Pirates F.C will travel to San Ignacio, Cayo District to face Verdes F.C at the Norman Broaster Stadium on Sunday, January 13th. If you would like to accompany the Pirates as a fan, you can call 630-2979 for more information. The San Pedro Sun wishes the San Pedro Pirates F.C. the best of luck in this new season of the PLB.

