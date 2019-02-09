Meet the San Pedro Invaders 2019

Belize’s National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) Closing Season 2019 began on Saturday, February 2nd, and for the first time, sees the participation of a female team from San Pedro Town. The San Pedro Sun is pleased to introduce to you the players that form San Pedro Invaders female team. They will be competing for this season’s championship.

1. Name: Ailyn Funez

Position: Defense

Hobbies: Funez enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as cooking and baking.

2. Name: Emelie Cerpa

Position: Goalkeeper

Hobbies: Emelie enjoys spending time with her family.

3. Name: Esther Galeano

Position: Forward

Hobbies: Playing and listening to music.

4. Name: Samantha Galeano

Position: Defense

Hobbies: Galeano loves spending time her family and friends, as well as reading and listening to music.

5. Name: Nayely Cruz

Position: Defense

Hobbies: Loves playing sports.

6. Name: Maribel Alvarado

Position: Left mid-fielder

Hobbies: Alvarado loves exercising.

7. Name: Josie Castellanos

Position: Forward

Hobbies: Castellanos loves fishing and playing sports.

8. Name: Eden Velasquez

Position: Mid-fielder

Hobbies: Working with children and dancing.

9. Name: Dawn Craft

Position: Forward

Hobbies: Watching television.

10. Name: Emma’z Lopez

Position: Mid-fielder

Hobbies: Playing sports.

11. Name: Myranie Hyde

Position: Forward

Hobbies: Hyde loves baking.

12. Name: Ariene Benguche

Position: Forward and midfielder

Hobbies: Playing sports.

13. Name: Marisol Alegria

Position: Forward and mid-fielder

Hobbies: Alegria loves to play sports, bake, and workout.

14. Name: Jaimy Acosta

Position: Central Defense

Hobbies: Playing sports.

15. Name: Erica Vallecillo

Position: Forward and mid-fielder

Hobbies: Vallecillo loves playing sports and spending time with her daughter

16. Name: Allyson Rubi

Position: Forward and mid-fielder

Hobbies: Playing sports.

17. Name: Monique Rivero

Position: Defense

Hobbies: Rivero loves Cross-fit, makeup and shopping.

18. Name: Maria Menjivar

Position: Midfielder

Hobbies: Menjivar loves fishing, running, going to the gym and ceviche.

The San Pedro Invaders is currently being coached by Mario Chimal, who is from San Pedro Town and is a well-known footballer. Manager, Arnold Kuylen is assisting him.

The NAWL Closing Season currently has 12 teams competing for the championship. They include Black Orchids, Verdes Rebels F.C, Corozal Scorpions, Orange Walk Gladiators, San Pedro Invaders, Maya Hill Royals F.C, Jewel Fury F.C, Rumberas F.C, Altitude F.C, Griga Pumas F.C, Ladies Freedom Fighters, and Santa Elena Strikers.

The San Pedro Invaders faced Corozal Scorpions for their season opener on Saturday, February 2nd at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. The island team fought hard for victory but had to settle for a 4-4 draw.

For their next match, San Pedro Invaders will be traveling to face the Orange Walk Gladiators on Sunday, February 10th. The game is scheduled to start at 3PM at the People’s Stadium. For more information on how to accompany the Invaders as a fan, contact 605-0769.

