Meet the San Pedro Invaders 2019
Saturday, February 9th, 2019
Belize’s National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) Closing Season 2019 began on Saturday, February 2nd, and for the first time, sees the participation of a female team from San Pedro Town. The San Pedro Sun is pleased to introduce to you the players that form San Pedro Invaders female team. They will be competing for this season’s championship.
1. Name: Ailyn Funez
Position: Defense
Hobbies: Funez enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as cooking and baking.
2. Name: Emelie Cerpa
Position: Goalkeeper
Hobbies: Emelie enjoys spending time with her family.
3. Name: Esther Galeano
Position: Forward
Hobbies: Playing and listening to music.
4. Name: Samantha Galeano
Position: Defense
Hobbies: Galeano loves spending time her family and friends, as well as reading and listening to music.
5. Name: Nayely Cruz
Position: Defense
Hobbies: Loves playing sports.
6. Name: Maribel Alvarado
Position: Left mid-fielder
Hobbies: Alvarado loves exercising.
7. Name: Josie Castellanos
Position: Forward
Hobbies: Castellanos loves fishing and playing sports.
8. Name: Eden Velasquez
Position: Mid-fielder
Hobbies: Working with children and dancing.
9. Name: Dawn Craft
Position: Forward
Hobbies: Watching television.
10. Name: Emma’z Lopez
Position: Mid-fielder
Hobbies: Playing sports.
11. Name: Myranie Hyde
Position: Forward
Hobbies: Hyde loves baking.
12. Name: Ariene Benguche
Position: Forward and midfielder
Hobbies: Playing sports.
13. Name: Marisol Alegria
Position: Forward and mid-fielder
Hobbies: Alegria loves to play sports, bake, and workout.
14. Name: Jaimy Acosta
Position: Central Defense
Hobbies: Playing sports.
15. Name: Erica Vallecillo
Position: Forward and mid-fielder
Hobbies: Vallecillo loves playing sports and spending time with her daughter
16. Name: Allyson Rubi
Position: Forward and mid-fielder
Hobbies: Playing sports.
17. Name: Monique Rivero
Position: Defense
Hobbies: Rivero loves Cross-fit, makeup and shopping.
18. Name: Maria Menjivar
Position: Midfielder
Hobbies: Menjivar loves fishing, running, going to the gym and ceviche.
The San Pedro Invaders is currently being coached by Mario Chimal, who is from San Pedro Town and is a well-known footballer. Manager, Arnold Kuylen is assisting him.
The NAWL Closing Season currently has 12 teams competing for the championship. They include Black Orchids, Verdes Rebels F.C, Corozal Scorpions, Orange Walk Gladiators, San Pedro Invaders, Maya Hill Royals F.C, Jewel Fury F.C, Rumberas F.C, Altitude F.C, Griga Pumas F.C, Ladies Freedom Fighters, and Santa Elena Strikers.
The San Pedro Invaders faced Corozal Scorpions for their season opener on Saturday, February 2nd at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. The island team fought hard for victory but had to settle for a 4-4 draw.
For their next match, San Pedro Invaders will be traveling to face the Orange Walk Gladiators on Sunday, February 10th. The game is scheduled to start at 3PM at the People’s Stadium. For more information on how to accompany the Invaders as a fan, contact 605-0769.
