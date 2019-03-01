San Pedro Invaders suffer another loss

San Pedro Invaders suffered another loss in the fourth week of Belize National Amateur Women’s League 2019 Closing Season on Saturday, September 23rd. The Island team fell short against the Black Orchids, with a 1-4 score.

The game began at 4PM at the MCC Grounds in Belize City with the island team determined to take their first victory. Their first goal came at minute seven courtesy of Esther Galeano, and it seemed they would have a productive game. However, Black Orchids’ Jennelle Pott responded with a goal at minute 12, intensifying the match, and both teams fought for more goals. At minute 29, Black Orchid’s Shardee Lozano managed to make it to the net and nailed another goal for her team. The match then saw tighter defense, and at the break, Black Orchids were leading 2-1.

After the break, Black Orchids came back even more aggressive, nailing their third goal within the first few minutes return, courtesy of Angelique Mejia. Not satisfied with the 3-1 lead as yet, Black Orchid’s Pott managed to net another goal for her team at minute 76. The island tried their best to score a goal, but due to the strong defense from Black Orchids, all attempts were futile. Game time came to an end with Black Orchids taking a 4-1 victory.

The NAWL current standings for the north side have Black Orchids at the top with 10 points, followed by Verdes Rebels with eight points and Orange Walk Gladiators with seven points. Corozal Scorpions has three points, San Pedro Invaders has two points, and Royal Maya Hill has one point only.

The south side has Jewel Fury at the top of the chart with 12 points, followed by Rumberas with 10 points and Altitude with seven points. Dangriga Pumas and Ladies Freedom Fighters have three points each. Yet to make it on the chart is Santa Elena Strikers.

For their next match, the San Pedro Invaders will be playing at home against Verdes Rebels on Saturday, March 9th. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. All islanders are invited to come out and support our girls in their home game.

