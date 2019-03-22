San Pedro Invaders win their first match of the season!

During the sixth week of the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) Closing Season 2019, the San Pedro Invaders managed to nab a victory against Royal Maya Hill. On Sunday, March 17th, the Invaders overcame their opponent with a much-needed 2-1 victory.

The match kicked off at 4PM from the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, Cayo District. Determined to taste victory, the Invader Silvia Quil didn’t give up until she found the goal at minute 30. However, at minute 35, Royal Maya Hill’s Judy Vasquez responded with a goal of her own, tying the game. However, bought teams fought for control, and it was until minute 46, when Quil once again found her way to the net to score a second goal for the island team, taking them to the break leading 2-1.

After the break, both teams came back with a strong defense, preventing any further scoring. When game time ended, the San Pedro Invaders had their first victory of the season, with a 2-1 score point.

The NAWL current standings in the north have Verdes Rebels at the top of the chart with 14 points, followed by Gladiators with 13 points, Black Orchid with 10 points and Corozal Scorpions with six points. San Pedro Invaders has five points and at the bottom of the chart is Royal Maya Hill with one point only.

For the south, Bandits Jewel Fury are at the top with 16 points, followed by Rumberas with 14 points, Altitude with 10 points and Ladies Freedom Fighters with six points. At the bottom of the chart are Dangriga Pumas and Santa Elena Strikers with three points each.

For their next match, San Pedro Invaders will be playing at home against the Gladiators on Saturday, March 23rd. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. Everyone is invited to come out and support our island girls during their home game.

