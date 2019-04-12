San Pedro Invaders suffer another loss

San Pedro Invaders suffered another loss during the eighth week of National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2019 Closing Season on Saturday, April 6th. SThe island team was defeated 2-0 by the Black Orchids at home at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town.

The match began promptly at 7:30PM with both teams showing strong defense and prevented all goal attempts. The first half ended 0-0.

After the break, both teams came back aiming to open the scoreboard and take the victory. At minute 68, Black Orchids’ Shardee Lozano found the net and scoring the first goal for the visiting team. A few minutes after, Lozano took advantage of another clean opportunity and nailed a second goal. The island team quickly amped up their defense, attempting to score too but all attempts were futile. The long whistle blew at the end of regulation time, declaring 2-0 victory for the Black Orchids.

The current standings of the NAWL North have Gladiators at the top of the chart with 22 points, followed by Verdes F.C with 20 points, Black Orchids with 19 points and Corozal Scorpions with nine points. San Pedro Invaders have five points, and Royal Maya Hill are at the bottom of the chart with one point only.

For the south side, Jewel Fury Bandits are at the top with 25 points, followed by Rumberas with 21 points and Altitude with 17 points. Ladies Freedom Fighters have seven points, Santa Elena Strikers has four points, and Dangriga Pumas are at the bottom of the chart with three points.

For their next match, San Pedro Invaders will be traveling to San Ignacio Town, Cayo District to go up against Verdes Rebels on Sunday, April 14th. The game is scheduled to begin at 1PM at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio.

