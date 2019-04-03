San Pedro Invaders trailing behind at the 2019 NAWL Closing Season

Week eight of the 2019 Closing Season of the National Amateur League (NAWL) saw yet another loss for the San Pedro Invaders. The island team was defeated in an away game at the Ricalde Stadium in Corozal Town against Corozal Scorpions on Sunday, March 31st. This latest match, which ended in a 4-1 score, leaves the island girls in the fifth position in the tournament standing, with only five points overall.

The match began at 4PM, with Corozal Scorpions intent on a home victory. They scored their first goal at minute 14 courtesy of Maindy Canul. The match was then controlled equally by both teams, with both unsuccessfully scoring and the first half came to an end with Corozal leading 1-0.

The second half saw strong defense from both teams, until minute 66, when the Scorpion’s Dianira Lopez netted a second goal for her team. At minute 67, Lopez neared to the net again and nailed another goal for her team. At minute 77, Lopez went for the hat trick, taking Corozal Scorpions to a 4-0 lead. San Pedro Invader’s Allyson Rubi responded with a goal at minute 88, but shortly after, the final whistle blew giving Corozal Scorpions a 4-1 victory.

The NAWL current standings in the north side have Gladiators at the top of the chart with 19 points, followed by Verdes Rebels with 17 points and Black Orchids with 16 points. Corozal Scorpions has nine points, San Pedro Pirates has five points, and Royal Maya Hill has one point only.

In the south side, Jewel Fury Bandits are at the top of the chart with 22 points, followed by Rumberas with 18 points, and Altitude with 14 points. Ladies Freedom Fighters have seven points, Santa Elena Strikers have four points and Dangriga Pumas with three points.

For their next match, San Pedro Invaders will be playing at home against Black Orchids on Saturday, April 6th. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. All Islanders are invited to come out and support the island girls in their home match.

