Four San Pedro girls drafted to Belize’s U-16 Female National Team

On Monday, February 11th, the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) issued the names of the players that will form Belize’s Under-16 Female National Team to participate in the upcoming Unión Centro Americana de Fútbol (UNCAF-Central American Football Union) U-16 Girls championship to be held in April 2019. Among the young players selected are San Pedro’s Dennisa Mairena, Tanya Teul, Normalee Gomez and Babee Lopez.

The FFB selected the players from various football tournaments held across the country. The other players on the team include Darina Tzul, Dianira Lopez and Precilla Alamilla from Corozal District, Abby Sanchez, Ashanti Ayuso, Geidy Andrades and Alahnie Bainton from Orange Walk District, Elisa Coy from Toledo District, Roshanny Narvaez, Sulma Aguilar, Bianca Hoare and Tiana Rowley from Belmopan City, Shadette Lino, Rhea Gordon, Shonell Thomas, Shenda Casimiro, Khalydia Velasquez and Devrah Nunez from Stann Creek District, Georgelli Acosta, Stephanie Ruiz, Bernadine Zuniga, Kathy Ramirez, Avelia Mckenzie and Fernanda Mejia from Independence Village, Aaliyah Herbert, Carlene Tillet, Alyssa Martin, Latisha Anthony from Belize District, and Keonda Kayaba, Jeselle Conorque, Janivi Quiroz and Chamique Harris from Cayo District.

The players are to confirm their participation on Friday, February 15th at the FFB grounds in Belmopan City. The San Pedro Sun congratulates all the players that were selected and wish them the best at the UNCAF tournament.

