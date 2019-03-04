Mr. Wayne Casimiro awarded full scholarship by the International Olympic Committee – Olympic Solidarity Funds

Congratulations are in order from the Football Federation of Belize to Mr. Wayne Casimiro for being the recipient of a four-month course in Budapest, Hungary.

The full scholarship awarded to Mr. Casimiro is from the International Olympic Committee – Olympic Solidarity Funds which will entail the following: instruction, examinations, accommodation, meals, medical services and internal transportation while the Football Federation of Belize will cover transportation cost to and from Hungary.

The objective of the course is to train and educate coaches from around the world while at the same time promoting and developing excellence in coaches. The Course provides coaches with a systematic way to improve their knowledge and skills in the theoretical, technical and practical aspects of coaching. Additionally, the programme includes 120 theoretical and 180 practical teaching hours. Apart from football contents, the coaches will receive intensive education in Anatomy, Physiology, Sport Psychology, Sport Pedagogy, Sport Sociology, Sport Management, Sport Administration, Sport and Research and Sport Practice.

Mr. Casimiro is a recognized leader in Physical Education and Sports in Belize and is currently teaching at St. John Vianney School in Belize City. He has been in the teaching profession for the past twenty-six (26) years teaching both Physical Education and Math. Mr. Casimiro holds an Associate Degree in Agriculture from the Belize College of Agriculture and a Diploma in Education from the University of Belize.

Recently, Mr. Casimiro concluded his CONCACAF “C” License certificate and also holds the CONCACAF “D” and FFB D & C License and has been attending numerous Physical Education and football coaching courses within Central America & the Caribbean.

Last year, he was the head coach for Belize National U15 Female Team and is currently the assigned head coach for the Belize National U17 Female Team.

Mr. Casimiro is scheduled to arrive in Hungary on the 18 March 2019.

