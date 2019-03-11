Belize being showcased at Women’s Conference in Mexico

The Football Federation of Belize is being represented at the “Conferencia de Futbol Femenino” by Assistant General Secretary Mr. Luis Pena and Director of Women’s Football Ms. Iris Centeno. The conference is taking place from March 5-8 in Mexico City. In preparation for the conference, Belize was asked to prepare a presentation on the structure and best practices of women football in Belize. Furthermore, they were also asked to speak about the achievements and challenges encountered in Women’s Football. The request for the presentation came from FIFA in efforts to show case the federation and the work being done for the development in Women’s football.

The Assistant General Secretary presented an overview of Women’s football and the plans moving forward.

The Football Federation of Belize, under the leadership of President Sergio Chuc and with the renewed guidance and energy of Women’s Director Mr. Iris Centeno are committed to changing Women’s Football in Belize

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS