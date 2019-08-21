CrossFit Wolf excels in first edition of Cancun Games

Over the weekend of August 17th and 18th, seven athletes from CrossFit Wolf competed at the first ever Cancun Games held in Cancun, Mexico. The CrossFit competition tested the skills and endurance levels of the competitors in beginners, intermediate, masters, RX-advanced and teen categories. At the end of the two-day event, Gabriel Nuñez Jr. managed to place second in the intermediate category making his CrossFit box and the island very proud.

The other members of the delegation from Ambergris Caye included Lilian Matute, who competed in the beginners’ category, followed by Gian Rivero and Jonathan Reyes in the intermediate division. Rene Reyes Jr. and Marko Pech competed in the RX-advance division, and Karissa Vasquez participated in the teen category.

The competition consisted of three workouts per category and saw competitors going all out on both their strength and weaknesses. They left everything on the competition floor and after the final rankings were given out, Nuñez claimed a spot in the top five, with the second place in his category. This was a grand achievement for CrossFit Wolf, who are planning to head back for Cancun Games in 2020.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates the CrossFit Wolf Team for their incredible performance, and we applaud them for giving their all in this event.

