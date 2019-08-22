San Pedro’s male U-15 advance to playoffs in Inter-District Football Tournament

The playoffs in the U-15 and U-17 Inter-District Football Tournament continues, with the remaining top teams fighting for a spot in the finals. San Pedro’s U-15 teams continue in the nationwide tournament, while its U-17 team was eliminated. The island’s U-15 will now head to northern Belize to face a crucial game against Orange Walk at the People’s Stadium on Saturday, August 24th.

On Saturday, August 17th, San Pedro’s U-15 travelled to the Capital City of Belmopan to face Toledo at the FFB Stadium. The game started at 1PM, with the island team needing to win in order to continue in the semi-final series, and the players left it all on the pitch. After an action-packed game, San Pedro emerged victorious with a 2-0 final score. Toledo is now officially out of the playoffs.

At 3PM, San Pedro’s U-17 took on the boys from Toledo. The island squad opened the score at minute 14, when Dixon Paguada netted the first goal. However, this was the only goal San Pedro saw in its favour during the rest of the match. Toledo proved to be tougher, and crushed the island boys with a 5-1 defeat. That loss put the San Pedro U-17 below the five top margin and out of the competition.

Schedule for Saturday, August 24th

In the U-15, San Pedro and Orange Walk will face each other at the People’s Stadium. While Belize and Stann Creek will play at the Marion Jones Sports Complex in Belize City.

Meanwhile in the U-17, Belize will host Corozal at the MCC Grounds, and Toledo will travel to Independence Village to take on Mid-South at the Michael Aschroft Stadium.

Games in the U-15 begin at 1PM and in the U-17 at 3PM.

