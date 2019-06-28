San Pedro U-15 and U-17 trailing behind in the Youth Inter-District Football Tournament

For their fourth match in the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Youth Inter-District Football Tournament, San Pedro’s Under-15 (U-15) and Under-17(U-17) suffered yet another loss. They faced Belize District Teams at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on Saturday, June 21st.

The first match was at 11AM, and saw Belize’s U-15 going against San Pedro’s U-15 in a tight match. The island team fought hard to take the home victory, but the Belize team had a strong defense, not allowing them to score more than one goal. When the whistle blew, it was a 3-1 victory Belize’s U-15.

The next match saw San Pedro’s U-17 taking on Belize’s U-17 at 1PM. Both teams went hard seeking to score as many goals as they could to claim the victory. At the end of game time, it was a clear victory for Belize’s U-17 with a 5-1 score point.

For their next match, the San Pedro teams will be traveling to Corozal Town to go against Corozal Teams on Saturday, June 29th. The matches are scheduled to begin at 11am inside the Ricalde Stadium in Corozal Town.

