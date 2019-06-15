FFB U-15 and U-17 Inter-district Football Tournament underway!

For their second match in the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Inter-district Football Tournament Under-15 (U-15) and Under-17 (U-17) Male, San Pedro Teams (U-15 and U-17) traveled to Orange Walk Town on Saturday, June 8th. Both island teams gave their best, but only the U-17 Team managed to come out victorious over the Orange Walk U-17 team with a 3-2 score. Meanwhile, San Pedro U-17 team fell short against Orange Walk U-15 team with a loss; 6-2 points.

Both matches were held at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk Town starting at 11AM with the U-15 game. From the start, Orange Walk U-15 had more control of the ball over the island team U-15. At the end of the game, Orange Walk U-15 team took the win with a 6-2 score.

The next match was the U-17 one at 1PM, which saw both teams going on the offense, seeking the victory. But when the whistle blew, it was a 2-3 victory for San Pedro U-17 team over Orange Walk U-17.

For their next match, San Pedro Teams will be traveling to Belmopan City to go against Belmopan teams on Saturday, June 15th. Both matches are going to be held at Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan City and will begin at 11AM.

