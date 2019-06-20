San Pedro U-15 and U-17 lose third match in the Inter-District Football Tournament

For their third match in the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Youth Inter-District Football Tournament, San Pedro’s Under-15 (U-15) and Under-17(U-17) team traveled to Belmopan City on Saturday, June 15th. Both island teams went against Belmopan teams and lost their respective matches.

The first match kicked off at 11am inside the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan City and saw San Pedro’s U-15 going against Belmopan U-15. The island team fought hard to win, but at the end of the game time, it was a clear 3-0 victory for Belmopan’s U-15.

In the second match at 1PM, San Pedro’s U-17 took on Belmopan’s U-17 in an intense match. While both teams battled for victory, when the long whistle blew, it was a 3-2 victory for Belmopan’s U-17 team.

For their next match, San Pedro teams will be hosting Belize’s District teams at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on Saturday, June 22nd. The games are scheduled to begin at 11AM. All islanders are invited to come out and support the youngsters in their home game. Food and drinks will be on sale.

