U-15 and U-17 Inter-District Football Tournament continues

Belize’s female and male U-15 and U-17 Inter-District Football Tournament continue to see youngsters showcasing their football skills. On Saturday, July 27th San Pedro’s female and male U-15 and U-17 teams travelled to Belize City to go against the city’s team.

At 11AM, the first match saw San Pedro’s male U-15 versus Belize’s male U-15 at the MCC Grounds. Both teams fought for a victory, but when the whistle blew, it was a 2-2 draw.

At the same time, San Pedro’s female U-17 went against Belize’s female U-17 at Marion Jones Sporting Complex. The match saw both teams with strong defense and equal control of the ball, and the match also ended in a 1-1 draw.

At midday, Belize’s U-17 went up against San Pedro’s U-17 in an intense match. At the end of regulation time, it was a clear victory for Belize’s U-17 male with a 5-2 score.

The schedule for this weeks’ matches is yet to be announced.

