Home » Sports » U-15 and U-17 Inter-District Football Tournament continues

U-15 and U-17 Inter-District Football Tournament continues

Friday, August 2nd, 2019

Belize’s female and male U-15 and U-17 Inter-District Football Tournament continue to see youngsters showcasing their football skills. On Saturday, July 27th San Pedro’s female and male U-15 and U-17 teams travelled to Belize City to go against the city’s team.
At 11AM, the first match saw San Pedro’s male U-15 versus Belize’s male U-15 at the MCC Grounds. Both teams fought for a victory, but when the whistle blew, it was a 2-2 draw.
At the same time, San Pedro’s female U-17 went against Belize’s female U-17 at Marion Jones Sporting Complex. The match saw both teams with strong defense and equal control of the ball, and the match also ended in a 1-1 draw.
At midday, Belize’s U-17 went up against San Pedro’s U-17 in an intense match. At the end of regulation time, it was a clear victory for Belize’s U-17 male with a 5-2 score.
The schedule for this weeks’ matches is yet to be announced.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Sports
Teams begin to make their mark at the Island Cup Football Tournament
San Pedro Tiger Sharks chomp on Cayo Western Ballaz
Photos:San Pedro Triathlon Committee’s Garifuna Settlement Day cycling classic